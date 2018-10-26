Soldier Killed In Sniper Attack By Terrorists On Army Camp

One soldier was also injured during the sniper attack in Tral area of south Kashmir (Representational)

An Army jawan was killed in sniper fire by terrorists in Tral area of south Kashmir on Thursday, in second such incident within a week, officials said.

The terrorists using sniper rifle carried out the attack on 42 RR camp in Luragam at around 9.00 PM, killing sepoy Ngamsiamliana, who was on the guard duty, officials said.

He received a gun shot to his head, another jawan Thake Dhoniy received minor injuries, the officials said.

This is the second such incident within four days in which terrorists have used sniper rifle to carry out attack on security establishments.

An SSB jawan was killed inside a CRPF camp on October 21 by terrorists who used sniper rifles, possibly armed with night-vision devices, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.