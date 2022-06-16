Cop Injured In Grenade Attack In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Anantnag district: The area has been cordoned off.(File)

A police personnel was injured in a grenade attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The attack took place at a police naka at Padshahi Bagh area of the south Kashmir district.

"Terrorists hurled a #grenade towards Police Naka at Padshahi Bagh area of #Anantnag, resulting in minor injuries to one police personnel," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A case has been registered, the police said, adding, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.

