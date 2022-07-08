Soldier Killed In Action During Counter-Infiltration Operation In Kashmir

There has been a sudden rise in infiltration attempts this year. (Representational)

An Army personnel was killed in action during a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir today.

One terrorist was also killed in the operation as the Army foiled a major infiltration attempt, a defense spokesman said.

He said the infiltrating terrorists were carrying a huge quantity of arms and ammunition. A rifle, four pistols and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. The operation is still underway.

Sharing the details, sources said an unspecified number of terrorists tried to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC last night. The group was tracked with the help of night vision devices and other counter-infiltration gadgets deployed along the LoC and intercepted by the Army as they entered the Indian side at Tangdhar sector.

A terrorist was shot dead in the ensuing encounter. A soldier was also killed in action.

There has been a sudden rise in infiltration attempts this year following a dramatic fall in such incidents over the last few years.

In February last year, India and Pakistan agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC and international border in Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, there has been no major incident of cross-border firing or escalation along the border.