Jaish Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

All the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. (Representational)

A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Two civilians and a soldier were also injured in the encounter in the district's Batpora village, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon operation in Batpora following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated.

"01 Army soldier & 02 civilians got injured in the ongoing #encounter. All the 03 injured shifted to hospital for treatment. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson tweeted.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist has been identified as Abu Hurarah, a foreign #Pakistani terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including AK rifle recovered: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/Nd2G3ufPN9 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 26, 2022

One terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was killed in the subsequent exchange of fire between the two sides, he said.

The terrorist has been identified as Abu Hurarah, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)