"Sold His Soul": BJP's Annamalai Slams Kamal Haasan's Karur Stampede Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief K Annamalai launched a sharp attack on actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, accusing him of siding with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the recent Karur stampede tragedy.

Referring to Haasan's remarks after a visit to the site of the stampede, in which 41 people died after a stampede broke out during actor Vijay's political rally, Annamalai alleged that the actor-turned-politician had "sold his soul long ago for one Rajya Sabha seat."

"Kamal Haasan sold his soul a long time back for one Rajya Sabha seat. After that, whatever Kamal Haasan speaks, the people of Tamil Nadu are not going to give him that attention or take him seriously," Annamalai told ANI.

The BJP leader said Haasan's remarks were an attempt to shield the DMK government from accountability. "Going to Karur and saying that the administration is not at fault -who will accept it? Kamal Haasan is a fine actor, but in politics, whatever he says is one-sided. Even on an issue like Karur, he wants to favour the DMK," Annamalai added.

Forty-one people were killed and over 50 were injured in the September 27 stampede - one of the worst political event tragedies across India in recent times - at the rally addressed by Vijay, the chief of Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Haasan visited Karur and met families of stampede victims on Monday. Later, he told reporters, "Don't see this tragedy as numbers. Look at them as mothers, sisters and elderly. The investigation is underway. Any government will take responsibility. But the matter is sub-judice, it is not right to comment on it now." He urged people to not take sides in the issue, while also crediting Chief Minister MK Stalin's "exemplary leadership".

The Karur stampede, which occurred last week during the distribution of free gifts at a religious gathering, has triggered widespread criticism of the DMK government's crowd management and safety measures. Opposition parties, including the BJP and AIADMK, have demanded a high-level probe, blaming administrative negligence for the deaths.

Two TVK functionaries - including district secretary Mathiyazhagan - have been arrested, while senior leaders Bussy Anand (general secretary) and Nirmal Kumar (deputy general secretary) remain on the run after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court denied them anticipatory bail. The three, along with unnamed others, have been booked on serious charges, including attempt to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangering public safety.

Vijay has alleged a conspiracy by the ruling DMK, a claim strongly denied by both the DMK and the State Police, who instead accuse the TVK chief of violating safety norms and conditions and using the event to project political strength.