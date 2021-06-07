Solar Eclipse 2021: Who Gets The Best View? Find Out Here

Solar Eclipse 2021: Surya Grahan to take place on June 10. Find out all the details here

On June 10 when the Solar Eclipse takes place the Sun will be slightly unusual for people in the northeastern United States and Canada. It may appear slightly dented or crescent shaped. But you can click here to watch the Surya Grahan live online. This Solar Eclipse will be an annular one, often referred to as the 'ring of fire' eclipse. The term 'annular' eclipse is derived from the Latin word - annulus, meaning ring-shaped.

The 'Ring Of Fire' or Annular Solar Eclipse: Who gets to view it best?

The annular Solar Eclipse will travel from Canada to Siberia via the North Pole. The Moon will move across the face of the Sun leading to the Solar Eclipse. Along a narrow path - from Canada to Greenland and Russian Siberia - the Moon's disc will fit within the disc of the Sun to give the 'ring of fire' effect or the annular Solar Eclipse. The Moon will be 251,200 miles from Earth on this day.

The annular phase will last thee minutes 50 seconds if you are on the path of annularity. Click here to find out who gets to view the annular Solar Eclipse best. (Source: timeanddate.com)

A Solar Eclipse always comes around two weeks before or after a Lunar Eclipse. This Surya Grahan is about a fortnight after the May 26 total Lunar Eclipse.

The month of June is quite an eventful time for sky watchers. After the annular Solar Eclipse, the Summer Solstice will come up on June 20 and the next Full Moon, sometimes called the Strawberry Moon, on June 24.