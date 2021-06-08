Solar Eclipse 2021: Date, Time And Surya Grahan Dos And Don'ts

The Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan is just a day away. On Thursday, people in parts of the Northern Hemisphere will get the chance to watch the dramatic 'ring of fire' or annular Solar Eclipse. In few countries, the partial eclipse of the Sun will also be seen. During the Solar Eclipse, the Moon moves right in front of the Sun, blocking it, except for a ring around the edges and this creates the 'ring of fire' look. People in parts of Canada, Greenland and Siberian Russia will see the annular Solar Eclipse. People in eastern United States, northern Alaska, northeastern Canada and parts of Europe will be able to see the partial eclipse. In India, we won't be able to view either the partial or the annular Solar Eclipse. But we can watch it online.
Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan: Date, day and time in India
- Solar Eclipse is on Thursday, June 10
- The eclipse will start at 1:42 PM (IST)
- The eclipse will continue till 6.41 PM (IST)
- The duration of the annular eclipse will be around 3 minute and 51 seconds.
Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan: Myths about eclipse
Many people believe that one should not eat or drink during the Solar or Lunar Eclipse. Some also avoid cooking. But there is no scientific reason behind it, according to experts. One can eat, drink and carry on with normal chores during an eclipse. Solar Eclipses are rare opportunities for scientists to better understand the Sun's corona and the Earth's atmosphere.
Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan: Dos and don't
If you are one of the lucky few who will get an opportunity to watch the eclipse, here are the dos and don'ts.
What to do:
- Always use a solar filter of optical density five or more
- Using a homemade pinhole camera is a safe way to watch an eclipse
- Use specially made eclipse watching eye glasses, but remember they should not be scratched
- In places where there will be a partial eclipse, never view the Sun directly
What not to do:
- Don't use ordinary sunglasses, smoked glass, X-ray film, stacks of negative film to view the Solar Eclipse
- Never look at the Sun directly through a telephoto lens of a camera or through a telescope, it can burn your eyes
- Taking photos of the eclipse without use of special protective filters can burn your eyes and harm the camera
- Never look at the reflection of an eclipse in water, coloured or otherwise