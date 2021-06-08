Solar Eclipse 2021: Date, Time And Surya Grahan Dos And Don'ts

Solar Eclipse 2021: The first Surya Grahan of the year is on June 10

The Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan is just a day away. On Thursday, people in parts of the Northern Hemisphere will get the chance to watch the dramatic 'ring of fire' or annular Solar Eclipse. In few countries, the partial eclipse of the Sun will also be seen. During the Solar Eclipse, the Moon moves right in front of the Sun, blocking it, except for a ring around the edges and this creates the 'ring of fire' look. People in parts of Canada, Greenland and Siberian Russia will see the annular Solar Eclipse. People in eastern United States, northern Alaska, northeastern Canada and parts of Europe will be able to see the partial eclipse. In India, we won't be able to view either the partial or the annular Solar Eclipse. But we can watch it online.

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan: Date, day and time in India

Solar Eclipse is on Thursday, June 10

The eclipse will start at 1:42 PM (IST)

The eclipse will continue till 6.41 PM (IST)

The duration of the annular eclipse will be around 3 minute and 51 seconds.

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan: Myths about eclipse

Many people believe that one should not eat or drink during the Solar or Lunar Eclipse. Some also avoid cooking. But there is no scientific reason behind it, according to experts. One can eat, drink and carry on with normal chores during an eclipse. Solar Eclipses are rare opportunities for scientists to better understand the Sun's corona and the Earth's atmosphere.

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan: Dos and don't

If you are one of the lucky few who will get an opportunity to watch the eclipse, here are the dos and don'ts.

What to do:

Always use a solar filter of optical density five or more

Using a homemade pinhole camera is a safe way to watch an eclipse

Use specially made eclipse watching eye glasses, but remember they should not be scratched

In places where there will be a partial eclipse, never view the Sun directly

What not to do: