Solar Eclipse 2021 LIVE Updates: Surya Grahan Today, Check Out The Latest

Solar Eclipse 2021 Live: Today is Surya Grahanbe seen, the 'ring of fire'Solar Eclipse can

Are you ready for the Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan today? People in parts of the Northern Hemisphere will get a chance to watch the dramatic 'ring of fire' or annular Solar Eclipse. In few countries, the partial eclipse of the Sun will also be seen. The Solar Eclipse happens when the Moon directly moves between the Sun and Earth. An annular Solar Eclipse takes place when the Moon moves right in front of the Sun, blocking it, except for a ring around the edges and this creates the 'ring of fire' look. According to NASA, "People in parts of Canada, Greenland, and northern Russia will experience the annular eclipse...viewers in parts of the eastern United States and northern Alaska will see a partial solar eclipse along with much of Canada and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa."

The entire 'ring of fire' Solar Eclipse will last for about 100 minutes. It starts at sunrise in Ontario in Canada. The eclipse then moves towards the polar regions. The greatest eclipse will be visible in northern Greenland at its local time. The path of the annular eclipse swings by the Earth's North Pole. The annular Solar Eclipse ends at sunset over northeastern Siberia. The 'ring of fire' will last a maximum of 3 minutes 51 seconds in the path of annularity.

Solar Eclipse 2021, Surya Grahan Date and Time, Timings in India Today, Updates:

Solar Eclipse 2021: According to the NASA, "The central part of the shadow, where the silhouette of the Moon is completely surrounded by a ring of sunlight, is called the antumbra. The part of the shadow outside the antumbra, where observers see a partial eclipse, is the penumbra."

Surya Grahan 2021: The Solar Eclipse will start at 1:42 PM (IST) and continue till 6.41 PM (IST). The duration of the annular eclipse will be around 3 minute and 51 seconds.



