Surya Grahan 2021: Solar Eclipse And The Celestial Showtime In June

The June sky will be interesting for enthusiastic skywatchers

June is a month of stunning celestial events. Today, we will witness the Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan, and it will be an annular or 'ring of fire' eclipse. For enthusiastic skywatchers, here are tips for June. You will find the constellation Scorpius, Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and Strawberry Moon in the coming weeks.

Here is a NASA video that shows what can be expected in the June sky: