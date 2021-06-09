Solar Eclipse 2021 LIVE Updates: Watching Surya Grahan As It Happens

Surya Grahan 10 June 2021: Today is the 'ring of fire' Solar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse 2021 today, watch live: Know all about the annular Solar Eclipses and Surya Grahan

Today is the first Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2021. In India, a partial eclipse will be visible only in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. People in parts of the Northern Hemisphere will get a chance to watch the dramatic 'ring of fire' or annular Solar Eclipse. In few other countries, the partial eclipse of the Sun will also be seen. The Solar Eclipse happens when the Moon directly moves between the Sun and Earth. An annular Solar Eclipse takes place when the Moon moves right in front of the Sun, blocking it, except for a ring around the edges and this creates the 'ring of fire' look.

CLICK HERE to watch the Solar Eclipse live!

According to NASA, "People in parts of Canada, Greenland, and northern Russia will experience the annular eclipse...viewers in parts of the eastern United States and northern Alaska will see a partial solar eclipse along with much of Canada and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa."

Solar Eclipse Pics From Across The World: See Here

Absolutely gorgeous morning on the @WBUR roof deck as we head towards sunrise in Boston. A partial solar #Eclipse2021 begins here about 5:07, with a peak at 5:33. Remember: no staring directly at it. That's bad. Enjoy the cosmic ballet, friends. pic.twitter.com/IdLlnHxVxl — Daniel A. Guzman (@DGQuoVadimus) June 10, 2021

The entire 'ring of fire' Solar Eclipse will last for about 100 minutes. It starts at sunrise in Ontario in Canada. The eclipse then moves towards the polar regions. The greatest eclipse will be visible in northern Greenland at its local time. The path of the annular eclipse swings by the Earth's North Pole. The annular Solar Eclipse ends at sunset over northeastern Siberia. The 'ring of fire' will last a maximum of 3 minutes 51 seconds in the path of annularity.

Solar Eclipse 2021, Surya Grahan Date and Time, Timings in India Today, Updates:

Solar Eclipse 2021: According to the NASA, "The central part of the shadow, where the silhouette of the Moon is completely surrounded by a ring of sunlight, is called the antumbra. The part of the shadow outside the antumbra, where observers see a partial eclipse, is the penumbra."

Surya Grahan 2021: The Solar Eclipse will start at 1:42 PM (IST) and continue till 6.41 PM (IST). The duration of the annular eclipse will be around 3 minute and 51 seconds.





Jun 10, 2021 14:48 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: Little known facts about Solar Eclipses

The width of the path of totality during a Solar Eclipse is at most 167 miles, according to NASA.

Jun 10, 2021 14:18 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: When daytime appears like dusk

A total Solar Eclipse is happens only when the Sun is covered by more than 90 per cent of the Moon's shadow and the daytime appears like twilight.

Jun 10, 2021 14:13 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: Facts for eclipse chasers

Do you know how the annular Solar Eclipse gets its name? The astronomical event derives its name from the Latin 'annulus', meaning 'ring'.

Jun 10, 2021 14:11 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: Facts for eclipse chasers

The Moon is an average of 238,855 miles away from Earth, which is about 30 Earths away, says the NASA. The distance of the Moon is an important factor in the 'ring of fire' eclipse.

Jun 10, 2021 13:47 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: Who gets to see the eclipse best?

The spot which enjoys the longest eclipse - almost four minutes - is in the middle of the Nares Strait, that divides the Canadian archipelago from Greenland, says a BBC article.

Jun 10, 2021 13:22 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: How often does Solar Eclipses take place?

According to the NASA, total Solar Eclipses happen about once every 1.5 years.

Jun 10, 2021 13:15 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: How long with the 'ring of fire' last?

The annular phase or 'ring of fire' will last a maximum of 3 minutes 51 seconds in the path of annularity.

Jun 10, 2021 13:07 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: Facts for eclipse chasers

According to the NASA, partial Solar Eclipses can be seen up to 3,000 miles from the track of total eclipse or totality.

Jun 10, 2021 12:58 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: Facts for eclipse chasers

The Solar Eclipse begins some 210 kilometre north of Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada

Jun 10, 2021 12:45 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: Do you know what is an eclipse season?

A Solar Eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a Lunar Eclipse and usually there are two eclipses in a row.

Jun 10, 2021 12:28 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: How many eclipses are there this year?

In 2021, there are four eclipses - two Lunar and two Solar Eclipses.

Jun 10, 2021 12:23 (IST) Surya Grahan 2021: Differentiating between Solar and Lunar Eclipse



It is easy to mix up between a Solar and a Lunar Eclipse - just remember in a Solar Eclipse, the Sun gets darker and in a Lunar Eclipse, the Moon gets darker.

Jun 10, 2021 12:18 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021: Eclipse and the Sun's corona

The Sun is surrounded by the corona or the outermost part of the solar atmosphere. It is usually hidden by the bright light of the Sun but scientists can see it with special instruments. However, the corona can be seen during a total Solar Eclipse, according to NASA.

Jun 10, 2021 12:02 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021 Live: Online viewing can be fun too!

You may think online viewing is nothing compared to the experience of watching an eclipse, and that too an annular Solar Eclipse, where it's happening but you can also enjoy watching together with friends and family! Happy viewing!

Jun 10, 2021 11:44 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021 Live: How fast does the eclipse shadow travel?

Eclipse shadows travel at 1,100 miles per hour at the equator and up to 5,000 miles per hour near the poles: NASA

Jun 10, 2021 11:25 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021 Live: Must wear protective glasses if you and not watching online

If you are NOT watching the Solar Eclipse online, you must wear special protective glasses. You should not look at the Sun directly, even if it is an annular or partial eclipse, say experts.

Jun 10, 2021 11:08 (IST) Solar Eclipse: Who will see the best 'ring of fire' phase?

The greatest eclipse will be visible in northern Greenland at its local time. But anyone can watch it online. Scroll down and you will find a live link.

Jun 10, 2021 11:03 (IST) Surya Gharan: How long will the eclipse last

The entire 'ring of fire' Solar Eclipse will last for about 100 minutes.

Jun 10, 2021 10:36 (IST) Solar Eclipse: A 'ring of fire' explained

During an annular eclipse when the Sun and Moon are aligned exactly in a straight line with the Earth, but the apparent size of the Moon is much smaller than that of the Sun, a 'ring of fire' effect is created.

Jun 10, 2021 10:29 (IST) Solar Eclipse of June 10, 2021: The eclipse sweeps across the top of the globe including over the North Pole, and reach Russia's far east and lift off the planet at sunset.

Jun 10, 2021 10:25 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021 Live: In the path of totality, the Moon completely blocks the Sun's light for a very short while and so it becomes dark even during the day.

Jun 10, 2021 10:24 (IST) Solar Eclipse of June 10, 2021: The Moon would cover about 97 per cent of the Sun. The longest duration of the annular phase or the dramatic 'ring of fire' would be close to four minutes.

Jun 10, 2021 10:08 (IST) Surya Grahan 2021 Live: The first Solar Eclipse of the year will start around 1:42 PM (IST) and end at 6.41 PM. A partial eclipse can be seen from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh around sunset.

Jun 10, 2021 09:57 (IST) Surya Grahan Live Updates: In India, the partial Solar Eclipse will be visible for a very short while from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Jun 10, 2021 09:52 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021 Live: June will witness several interesting astronomical events. The constellation Scorpius, a Strawberry Moon, the giant planets Saturn and Jupiter will also be visible.

Jun 10, 2021 08:35 (IST) Solar Eclipse 2021 Live: During the annular eclipse, the Moon is very far away from the Earth. It is too small to completely cover the Sun and this gives the 'ring of fire' effect.

Jun 10, 2021 07:39 (IST) Surya Grahan 2021: The Solar Eclipse will start at 1:42 PM (IST) and continue till 6.41 PM (IST). The duration of the annular eclipse will be around 3 minute and 51 seconds