Solar Alliance Summit Begins In Delhi, Spotlight On India As Key Energy Harnesser The alliance was launched in November 2015 at the Paris climate summit by PM Modi and former French President Francois Hollande

Share EMAIL PRINT The first edition of the International Solar Alliance Summit is being co-hosted by India and France. New Delhi: As the first International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit, co-hosted by India and France, at Rashtrapati Bhavan kicks off today, it not only brings spotlight on India as a key player in harnessing solar energy, it is also being seen as a huge diplomatic victory for the country. The alliance, which aims at promoting solar energy and reduction in the use of fossil fuels in energy-rich countries, was launched in November 2015 at the Paris climate summit by PM Modi and former French President Francois Hollande.



The summit will focus on various aspects of promoting solar energy, such as credit mechanism, crowd funding and sharing of technological breakthroughs, in 121 countries associated with ISA. Twenty three heads of state, senior representatives of many countries, including deputy prime ministers and energy ministries are participating in the summit.

23 heads of states and senior leaders are participating in the solar summit.



The alliance, backed by the World Bank, has aimed at mobilising $1 trillion for International Solar Alliance projects needed by 2030 for massive deployment of solar energy. Today's summit will discuss various projects being prepared by different countries in areas including rural electrification, off grid solar power, water supply and irrigation.



India has set an ambitious target for itself - of having 100 GW of solar energy capacities by 2022. India is already close to achieving 20 GW in the current fiscal and plans to auction 30 GW solar projects each in 2018-19 and 2019-20.



Solar energy generation costs a lot of money and emerging markets find it difficult to fund the projects. But with a joint declaration signed in Delhi between the ISA and major funding agencies, the issue of support has been solved to a great extent.



Parties to the joint declaration are the ISA, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, African Development Bank, Green Climate Fund, International Energy Agency, and New Development Bank.



As the first International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit, co-hosted by India and France, at Rashtrapati Bhavan kicks off today, it not only brings spotlight on India as a key player in harnessing solar energy, it is also being seen as a huge diplomatic victory for the country. The alliance, which aims at promoting solar energy and reduction in the use of fossil fuels in energy-rich countries, was launched in November 2015 at the Paris climate summit by PM Modi and former French President Francois Hollande.The summit will focus on various aspects of promoting solar energy, such as credit mechanism, crowd funding and sharing of technological breakthroughs, in 121 countries associated with ISA. Twenty three heads of state, senior representatives of many countries, including deputy prime ministers and energy ministries are participating in the summit.French President Emmanuel Macron's ongoing India visit is likely to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives on mitigating the effects of climate change with the use of renewable energy. France and India are likely to sign a technology transfer agreement on solar energy at the ISA summit.The alliance, backed by the World Bank, has aimed at mobilising $1 trillion for International Solar Alliance projects needed by 2030 for massive deployment of solar energy. Today's summit will discuss various projects being prepared by different countries in areas including rural electrification, off grid solar power, water supply and irrigation.India has set an ambitious target for itself - of having 100 GW of solar energy capacities by 2022. India is already close to achieving 20 GW in the current fiscal and plans to auction 30 GW solar projects each in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Solar energy generation costs a lot of money and emerging markets find it difficult to fund the projects. But with a joint declaration signed in Delhi between the ISA and major funding agencies, the issue of support has been solved to a great extent.Parties to the joint declaration are the ISA, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, African Development Bank, Green Climate Fund, International Energy Agency, and New Development Bank.