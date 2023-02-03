Joshimath-Like Situation In Jammu And Kashmir Village, Cracks In Houses

There are around 50 houses in the village Nai Basti.

It's a Joshimath-like crisis in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, where a village is sinking and more than 20 houses and a mosque have developed cracks, triggering panic among residents.

Officials say the families are being shifted to a safer place and experts have been sent to the village to investigate the cause of the soil shifting, which has led to cracks in buildings.

"We are taking all necessary actions to ensure safety of people and that they are not put to any kind of disadvantage," Doda Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan said.

There are some 50 houses in village Nai Basti at Tathri municipal area.

Tathri's Sub Divisional Magistrate Athar Amin said the affected families have been taken to safer locations and the cause of soil sinking is being investigated.

Several factors including the construction of roads and seepage of water may have caused the soil shifting in the hilly village, sources said.