Sofas, ACs, Beds Missing From Official Bungalow Vacated By Tejashwi Yadav, Claims BJP

Sofas, water taps, wash basins, air conditioners, lights, beds are missing from the official bungalow vacated by Tejashwi Yadav, claims the BJP, suggesting that the items have been "stolen". The Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD, Tejashwi Yadav's party, has hit back asking the BJP to release the inventory.

The development comes days ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary moving into the bungalow at 5 Deshratan Road in Patna previously held by Tejashwi Yadav. Mr Chaudhary will move into the new house on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

"We are bringing to light how the Deputy Chief Minister's house has been robbed of its belongings. When Sushil Modi had shifted to this house, there were two hydraulic beds, there were sofa sets for guests and this was for everywhere to see, including the press. All those things are missing," Shatrughan Prasad, Personal Secretary of Samrat Chaudhary, told news agency IANS.

"More than 20 split ACs are missing. There is no computer or chair in the operating room. There is no fridge or RO in the kitchen. Lights have been snatched from the walls," he added.

The RJD, in its defence, asked the BJP to get the Bhawan Nirman Vibhag to release the inventory, failing which they should apologise.

"The leader of opposition in Bihar assembly has vacated the 5 Deshratan Marg bungalow. The Bhawan Nirman Vibhag must release the inventory. We have all the evidence. Our people, along with media, were also making a video. We challenge you to release the inventory or apologise if you can't do that," said Shakti Yadav, national spokesperson, RJD.

Jumping into the controversy, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who represents Begusarai in Bihar, also slammed the RJD leadership and demanded a detailed probe to establish the scale of 'theft' at the Deputy Chief Minister's residence.

"Samrat Chaudhary has been allotted this bungalow and was to shift to this house in Navratri. Essentials such as wash basins, water taps, and furniture are missing. The hydraulic bed has been taken away. The mat in the badminton court has been taken away. The gym is empty, there are no exercise machines. Foundation's lights have been taken off," claimed Danish Iqbal, Bihar BJP's Media In-charge, who also inspected the premises.