23-Year-Old Social Media Influencer Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh

A social media influencer died by suicide in Chhattisgarh, said police on Tuesday.

Leena Nagwanshi, a 23-year-old college student, hanged herself to death on the terrace of her house when her mother had stepped out.

Ms Nagvanshi was the youngest daughter of the family. No suicide note was recovered.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)