23-Year-Old Social Media Influencer Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh

Bhopal:

A social media influencer died by suicide in Chhattisgarh, said police on Tuesday.

Leena Nagwanshi, a 23-year-old college student, hanged herself to death on the terrace of her house when her mother had stepped out.

Ms Nagvanshi was the youngest daughter of the family. No suicide note was recovered.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

