'Social Media Has Brought Entire World On One Stage': Yogi Adityanath

All India | | Updated: June 13, 2018 16:27 IST
Yogi Adityanath was addressing a social media seminar in Lucknow. (File)

Lucknow:  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that social media has brought the entire world on one stage.

"Social media has helped to realise the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. It has brought the entire world on one stage," Mr Adityanath said while addressing a two-day seminar on social media in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"Through social media, the vision of the people has opened up towards development," he added.

Along with Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sidharth Nath Singh, Shrikant Sharma and other state ministers like Neelkanth Tiwari, Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Khanna were also present at the event.

