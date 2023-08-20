"So Much Humility": Morari Bapu On Rishi Sunak's Ram Katha Appearance

Morari Bapu's nine-day Ram Katha at the Cambridge University began last Saturday

Days after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made an appearance at Morari Bapu's Ram Katha at Cambridge University, NDTV spoke with the spiritual leader on the event.

Rishi Sunak, Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister, had attended the Ram Katha event at the famous university on Independence Day.

Rishi Sunak, while speaking at the Ram Katha, had expressed his pride in being a Hindu. "I am here today not as a Prime Minister, but as a Hindu," Mr Sunak told Morari Bapu.

Talking about his meeting with Mr Sunak, Morari Bapu said, "he is a prime minister, still he came with so much humility."

"It takes courage for a world leader to openly embrace the Hindu identity. No one should have any objections to it," he said.

"Rishi Sunak chanted Jai Siya Ram twice. If a world leader like him can proudly identify as a Hindu and chant Jai Siya Ram, why should anyone else be reluctant?" Bapu asked.

During his address, Rishi Sunak had said that his Hindu faith guides him in every aspect of his life and gives him the courage to do the best as the Prime Minister of Britain.

"For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life. Being Prime Minister is a great honour, but it is not an easy job. There are difficult decisions to make, hard choices to confront and our faith gives me courage, strength, and resilience to do the best that I can for our country," he said.

Pointing to a large golden image of Lord Hanuman as the backdrop to Morari Bapu's Ram Katha, the British prime minister said it reminded him of how a "golden Ganesha sits gleefully on my desk at 10 Downing Street".

Morari Bapu's nine-day Ram Katha at the Cambridge University began last Saturday. "Taking about Lord Ram at the renowned university was an honour for me," he said.



