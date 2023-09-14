'So Exciting To Watch': YouTube Chief Congratulates ISRO For Over 8 Million Views Of Chandrayaan-3 Landing

Chandryaan-3 landed near the moon's south pole on August 23.

YouTube chief Neal Mohan has congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) setting a streaming record with the launch of Chandrayaan-3. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube India said the August 23 live stream of the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon was watched by more than 80 lakh (over 8 million) users, making it the most-watched live stream globally. "Things that made us go woah: India landed on the moon!" YouTube said in its post with a celebration emoji.

"This was so exciting to watch - congratulations to the whole team at @isro. 8M concurrent viewers is incredible!" Mr Mohan said, quote-tweeting YouTube India's post.

This was so exciting to watch - congratulations to the whole team at @isro. 8M concurrent viewers is incredible! https://t.co/PM3MJgkPrE — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) September 14, 2023

The 16-second clip from the launch day has a collection of visuals from ISRO control centre - from the beginning of the broadcast to the final landing of Chandrayaan-3 and celebrations among space agency's officials.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander is currently near the Moon's South Pole since its successful soft landing last month.

India took a giant leap as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat.

India became the fourth country - after the US, China, and Russia - to have successfully landed on the moon's surface.

In days after landing, the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover performed different sets of tasks on the lunar surface, including finding the presence of sulphur and other minor elements, recording relative temperature, and listening to movements around it.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission was safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.