Snake Found In AC 2-Tier Coach Of Jharkhand-Goa Train, Railways Responds

The reptile was caught and removed by IRCTC staff.

In a shocking incident, a live snake was discovered in an AC coach of the Vasco-da-Gama Weekly Express travelling from Jharkhand to Goa on October 21. Several passengers spotted the snake slithering near the curtains of a lower berth in an AC 2-tier coach and took videos of it. Ankit Kumar Sinha, whose parents were travelling in the affected coach (A2 31, 33), took to social media platform X to report the incident and urge Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for urgent intervention. The videos shared by Mr Sinha and other passengers show the snake moving around the curtains, causing panic and concern among travellers.

"Snake found in Train -17322 (Jasidih to Vasco De Gama) on berth on date of 21st Oct This complaint is on behalf of my parents who are travelling in AC 2 Tier -(A2 31, 33). Please take immediate action. I have attached Videos for reference,'' he wrote. In a second tweet, he tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and added, "Looking at the seriousness of the situation, your immediate attention is required."

Fortunately, the snake was caught and removed from the train with the help of IRCTC staff, who responded promptly to the situation. A video showed IRCTC staff and a passenger working together to capture the snake using a bedsheet, but the reptile's fate remains unknown.

Meanwhile, the Railway Seva team responded to the tweet and escalated the matter to relevant officials for immediate resolution.

''Please share your PNR/UTS number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal,'' Railway Seva wrote.

Ranchi's divisional railway manager also replied: "Your complaint has been acknowledged, and the appropriate authority has been informed."