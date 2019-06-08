'We Don't Exist So You Can': Smriti Irani's Post On 'Balidan' Badge

Many BJP leaders have come out in support of MS Dhoni (File)

Smriti Irani, Union Minister, on Saturday posted Indian Army's 'Balidan' insignia on her Instagram in solidarity with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was barred by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from sporting the symbol on his keeping gloves citing rules.

"You'll never see us cause we don't exist, you'll never hear about us cause it never happened, we don't exist so that you can. Men apart, every man an emperor," her post on the insignia read.

During a World Cup match against South Africa in England, MS Dhoni, an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Territorial Army, wore the insignia of the Parachute Regiment on his gloves. The ICC, the highest cricket governing body, took exception to Mr Dhoni's gesture as the rules only allow the sponsor's logo on the wicket-keeping gloves.

The council later told BCCI that MS Dhoni would have to removed the badge from his gloves.

"The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019," an ICC statement said.

"The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves," it added.

The government has backed the cricketer. Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir has also supported Mr Dhoni.

Army, however, has distanced itself from the controversy. GOC-in-C (South-Western Command) Lt Gen Cherish Matheson said it was Dhoni''s personal decision to wear the Army insignia on his gloves and the Army had nothing to do with it, news agency PTI reported.

