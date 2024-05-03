Smriti Irani's 'Proxy' Jibe After Congress Fields A Non-Gandhi From Amethi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Smriti Irani won the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

Union Minister Smriti Irani today taunted the Gandhis for fielding a "proxy" from the Amethi constituency and not one of the family members to reclaim their lost fortress.

The Congress ended the Amethi suspense this morning, on the last day of filing nominations, and fielded KL Sharma, a loyalist of the Gandhi family, for the seat.

The Gandhis would have fought themselves and not fielded a proxy if they felt they could win, Ms Irani told reporters.

"We will not leave any stone unturned in welcoming our guests. Congress's decision to not field anyone from the Gandhi family in Amethi signifies that it has accepted defeat even before voting takes place," said the actor-turned-politician.

The Congress decision to field a non-Gandhi candidate from Amethi came amid speculations that Rahul Gandhi will try to win back the seat that he had won thrice in the past. But Mr Gandhi was named for Raebareli, which was vacated by his mother Sonia Gandhi and is a second seat for him after Wayanad (Kerala).

He had won Amethi in 2004, 2009, and 2014, but a shock defeat to Ms Irani in 2019 reduced the Congress's UP footprint. He had contested Wayanad in 2019 as a second seat and won it to retain his MP status.

Mr Gandhi reached Raebareli on a chartered flight this morning after his party announced him as a candidate. He will be filing his nomination later in the day. Sonia Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his top aides are also accompanying him for filing his nomination.