KL Sharma: Congress' Amethi Pick Who Will Face Smriti Irani

KL Sharma managed party affairs in Amethi

The Congress has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma, from Amethi - a longtime loyalist of the Gandhi family, from the prestigious seat which he looked after in their absence. The Congress decision was announced this morning after weeks of suspense.

Rahul Gandhi, who was expected to make an all-out bid to win back Amethi, has been announced as the party candidate from Raebareli. Mr Gandhi had lost the family bastion - Amethi -in a shock defeat to the BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019.

The Congress will contest 17 of UP's 80 Lok Sabha seats, with the remaining 63 going to INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party and regional outfits.

All you need to know about KL Sharma: