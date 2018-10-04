Smriti Irani Shown Black Flags In Bihar: Police

BJP minister Smriti Irani had gone to Gopalganj to attend a party function. (File)

Union minister Smriti Irani was shown black flags on Thursday by Swarn Sena activists in Bihar's Gopalganj district, following which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Yuva Morcha workers beat up a protestor, police said.

"Some youths waved black flags at her and shouted slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party. A protesting youth was caught by BJP supporters and thrashed before police rescued him," a district police official said..

Ms Irani had gone to Gopalganj to attend a party function. Before her arrival, Swarn Sena activists tore her posters on the walls and smeared them with black paint.

In the last 10 days, BJP leaders, including Union minister Ashwani Choubey, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi and two party MPs --Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai and Bhojpuri actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari - were shown black flags by Swarn Sena activists at different places in Bihar.

The activists of the upper castes' organisation were protesting against restoration of the provision of immediate arrest under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that was removed after the March 20 Supreme Court verdict.

The protestors also shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and said though the BJP was voted to power due to their overwhelming support in 2014, the party was acting against the interests of the upper castes.