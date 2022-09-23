Smriti Irani Shares Picture From Her Kitchen, Asks Internet 'What's Cooking?'

Dressed in a blue kurta and dupatta, Ms Irani can be seen smiling for the camera

Union Minister Smirti Irani is not just a good parliamentarian but has an active personal life. She keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life on Instagram. From the slices of her daily life to her work updates - Smriti Irani shares it all with her 1.2 million followers on the photo-sharing app. It seems Ms Irani couldn't really keep herself away from the kitchen on Friday. In the latest picture, the minister shared a picture of herself in the kitchen with the caption, “What's cooking?” with hashtags Insta mein aaj kya hai (What's happening on Instagram today) and longtime no see.

Dressed in a blue kurta and dupatta, Ms Irani can be seen smiling for the camera. She often shares interesting and relatable posts on her Instagram. From sharing hilarious content to motivational content, the politician is quite active on social media. If you scroll through her Insta-handle, you will find her sharing different types of posts and stories every now and then.

Posted 1 hour ago, the picture has received 8,841 likes and 110 comments so far. Ms Irani's friend and producer Ekta Kapoor commented, “Wowwww helooooo.” Other social media users guessed she is cooking in the kitchen. A user wrote, “Kadhi khichdi in making i guess,” another user wrote, “Kadhi khichdi.”

In August, Ms Irani posted a video of riding a scooterette to work. Ms Irani was seen driving a Scooty with Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar riding pillion. In another post, she posted a slew of posts on Instagram Stories where we saw her preparing chicken curry. The politician often shares glimpses of her daughter's cooking and how she makes those dishes.