'When Boss Meets Father': Smriti Irani's 'PTM' Post Featuring PM Modi

The photo, shared on Thursday, has collected more than 90,000 likes

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani shared a special picture on her Instagram handle which featured her father and her "boss" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photo shows Ms Irani sitting beside her father while PM Modi sat across from them.

"When THE BOSS meets THE FATHER... and you pray they don't exchange complaints about you. #PTM chal rahi hai," the BJP MP wrote.

The photo, shared on Thursday, has collected more than 90,000 likes. Netizens were quick to comment on the post with one of them saying, "Kam se kam report card wali tension nhi hogi is PTM me."

Several, including director-producer Ekta Kapoor and actor Sonu Sood, commented on the photo. "Dad is looking v handsome," wrote Ms Kapoor, a friend of Ms Irani.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development wrote: "I will tell him."

Sonu Sood wrote, "Lot of praises for this good student. "Aapki beti badi mehnat karti hai, badi acchi taalim di hai. (Your daughter works really hard, you have taught her well)

"It's your PTM (Parents-Teachers Meeting) Hope you have got good grades then its easy for you," one user wrote.

"Modi ji to uncle ji -: apki beti kuch Dino main meri jagah le legi (Your daughter will take my position in a few days)," wrote another.

Ms Irani, known for her engaging social media posts, also shared a photo of her father posing with PM Modi on X, formerly known as Twitter.

When your boss makes time in his busy schedule for your father , when all your parent ever asks for is an opportunity to say - Thank you Prime Minister for all the glory you bring to India , for all that you do for our Nation .. #grateful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zI7wxjpy4L — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 7, 2023

"When your boss makes time in his busy schedule for your father, when all your parent ever asks for is an opportunity to say - Thank you Prime Minister for all the glory you bring to India, for all that you do for our Nation ..#grateful," she wrote in the caption.