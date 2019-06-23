Smriti Irani Asks Amethi Officials To Resolve Complaints Within A Week

Union Minister Smriti Irani says real benefits of welfare schemes should reach people. (File)

Union Minister Smriti Irani has asked Amethi district administration officials to ensure that the issues from her constituency are resolved within a week. She also warned them that the failure on this count will not be tolerated.

"You all should not only focus on completing paper work but the real benefits of welfare schemes should reach people. The people's problems should be redressed in one week," said Ms Irani.

"If someone is coming to you with a problem, it means all is not well," the new Amethi Lok Sabha MP, who unseated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his home turf in last election, added.

Smriti Irani was addressing officials at a meeting at the district collectorate in Amethi. She took stock of the government schemes' implementation and asked officials to take necessary steps to deal with the stray cattle problem being faced by farmers.

Today was the second day of Ms Irani's first planned visit to Amethi after her election to Lok Sabha last month.