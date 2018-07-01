Smoke In Train Compartment Creates Panic At Ambala Station

The railway officials suspected that someone might have thrown a cigarette. (Representational)

Panic gripped passengers of the Amritsar-Lalkuan express today when some of them saw smoke inside one of the compartments of the train at Ambala Cantt railway station.

As the locomotive reached the station at around 11:30 am, the passengers noticed smoke emanating from near the toilet of the compartment. They immediately raised an alarm, officials said.

Upon inspection, the source of origin of the smoke was found to be a dustbin near one of the lavatories.

The railway officials suspected that someone might have thrown a cigarette in the dustbin without putting it out.

The train, scheduled to leave for Yamunanagar was delayed by half an hour, officials added.