Smog Tower Installation: Top Court Asks Centre To Execute Agreement

The IIT Mumbai had submitted its proposal in January this year (File)

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to execute within a week the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for installation of ''smog tower'' at Anand Vihar in east Delhi, which would help in combating the menace of air pollution.

Smog towers are structures designed as large-scale air purifiers to reduce air pollution.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra took serious note of the fact that MoU with IIT Mumbai for installation of smog tower has not been executed yet despite its orders passed in January this year.

An advocate, who appeared in the matter, said that the court has asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to execute the MoU within seven days in this regard.

In a joint affidavit filed in the top court, the MoEF&CC and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) gave details of the current status of work with regard to installation of smog tower.

The affidavit said that the Centre is taking "all possible steps at the highest level to mitigate and contain the present surge in air pollution".

It alleged that MoU has not been finalised as IIT Mumbai has not agreed to take responsibility of overall coordination of the project and verification of works to be carried out by Tata Projects Limited, which has been involved by IIT Mumbai for construction, operation and maintenance of smog tower.

It said that in January this year, the IIT Mumbai had submitted its proposal titled 'pilot study for assessment of reducing air pollution in urban area by using medium scale cleaning system''.

The affidavit said officials from IIT Mumbai and Tata Projects Ltd had conducted a site visit on February 11.

It said after the site visit, a draft MoU was prepared by CPCB and it was also discussed with IIT Mumbai along with the financials for the project.

It said funds amounting to Rs 18.52 crore have been sanctioned for the project.

The affidavit further alleged that meetings were convened with IIT Mumbai and Tata Projects Ltd in months of April, May and July "to resolve the issues but the MoU has not been finalized as IIT Mumbai has not agreed to take the responsibility of the overall coordination of the project and verification of the works to be carried out by Tata Projects Limited".

It claimed that in order to get the project executed and to comply with the Supreme Court's direction, the ministry and the CPCB have "showed special consideration" and made several concessions in the interest of the project.

It alleged that on July 15 a meeting was convened by the ministry with IIT Mumbai and CPCB to make an attempt to resolve the issues but before the meeting, IIT Mumbai had conveyed its view through an e-mail dated July 14 that it would not be able to accept the conditions in the MoU, like taking responsibility of overall coordination of the project and verification of works to be carried out by Tata Power Ltd.