PM Modi To Address 'Largest Ever Online Hackathon' Tomorrow

Last week, PM Modi had addressed India Ideas Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address tomorrow the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon, defined as "the largest ever online hackathon in the world" in a government statement.

PM Modi is also expected to speak on the National Education Policy 2020, which was launched by the government on Wednesday. The last revision of the NEP was done over three decades ago. The mother tongue or local or regional language is to be the medium of instruction in all schools up to Class 5 (preferably till Class 8 and beyond), according to the policy. The 10+2 structure has been replaced with 5+3+3+4, consisting of 12 years of school and three of anganwadi or pre-school.

More than 10,000 participants will compete for 36 hours during the Smart India Hackathon finale, which will be held between August 1 and August 3, "to develop innovative digital solutions for some of the daunting problems of government departments and industry," the statement read.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the fourth edition of the Smart India Hackathon or SIH is being organised online by connecting all the participants over a "specially-built advanced platform", Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday.

The participants will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries.

"Smart India Hackathon is a unique initiative to identify new and disruptive digital technology innovations for solving the challenges faced by our country. It is a non-stop digital product development competition, where problems are posed to technology students to suggest innovative solutions. Students would have the opportunity to work on challenges faced by Government departments and private sector organizations for which they can offer out-of-the-box and world-class solutions," Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday as he chaired a high-level meeting on Smart India Hackathon and discussed achievements of the already conducted hackathons.

"There should be constant tracking of the ideas which we receive through SIH. In order to develop an Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we need to ensure that the teams should be carefully mentored from ideation stage to prototype stage. Once the idea has come from the student, it should be the responsibility of the mentor to ensure that the idea gets implemented either though the start up or the department," the Union Minister added.

The online event is being organized by Education Ministry, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in collaboration with tech firm- Persistent Systems and i4c, a non-profit initiative.