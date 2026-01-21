Video: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Pond In UP's Prayagraj

A small aircraft crashed into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today. The aircraft, reportedly an Army training plane, went down in a pond located behind KP College in the city, triggering panic in the area.

Locals were quick to inform the police, following which fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams were rushed to the spot. The administration has cordoned off and secured the area.

Currently, there is a lack of clarity on the number of people on board the aircraft, their condition, and the cause of the accident. The rescue operation is underway.

#Watch | Small Aircraft Crashes Into Pond In UP's Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/2GwqgicjO5 — NDTV (@ndtv) January 21, 2026

Earlier this month, a small aircraft of a private airline, travelling from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela, made a crash landing 10 km before Rourkela. All six people on board - four passengers and two crew members - were reported to be out of danger following minor injuries.

"One A-1 nine-seater private flight carrying six passengers from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar has met with an accident. The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable. It took place at Jalda, 10 kilometres from Rourkela. By the grace of God, this is not a major accident," Jena told reporters.