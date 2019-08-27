Private Aircraft Crashes In Aligarh, All Six Crew Members Aboard Safe

It crashed during landing when it apparently touched a high tension line.

A private aircraft crashed on Tuesday at the Ghanipur air strip in Uttar Pradesh. The pilot and six others escaped with minor injuries.

A relief and rescue team has reached the spot. Sources said that the aircraft was flying in from Delhi to Aligarh.

It crashed during landing when it apparently touched a high tension line. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Senior officials at the spot refused to comment.

