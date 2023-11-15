Slugfest Between Two Shinde Sena Leaders Over Lok Sabha Seat In Mumbai

Ramdas Kadam met CM Eknath Shinde at the latter's official residence in Mumbai to discuss the matter.

The slugfest between Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leaders - Gajanan Kirtikar and Ramdas Kadam - over the Northwest Mumbai Lok Sabha seat continued on Tuesday, prompting Chief Minister Shinde to intervene in the matter.

While Mr Kirtikar, a veteran leader and two-time MP from the constituency, wants to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls again, Mr Kadam is eyeing the seat for his son Siddhesh Kadam.

"Gajabhau (Kirtikar) had said that he will not contest the polls owing to his age. But how did he become young after Uddhav Thackeray declared his son (Amol Kirtikar) as a candidate for the seat. Is there a plan to get a ticket for your son from Eknath Shinde because you and your son operate from the same office," Mr Kadam said.

Mr Kadam said he will not ask for a ticket for his son Siddhesh.

While Gajanan Kirtikar belongs to the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde, his son Amol Kirtikar is still affiliated to Shiv Sena (UBT). Ramdas Kadam is a senior Sena leader and former state minister, whose other son Yogesh Kadam is an MLA from Dapoli.

Amid a war of words between the two leaders, Mr Kirtikar on Monday dubbed Ramdas Kadam as 'gaddar' (traitor).

Mr Kadam met CM Shinde at the latter's official residence in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss the development with him.

After meeting CM Shinde, Mr Kadam said the matter between him and Mr Kirtikar should be resolved before the latter talks to the media.

Mr Kadam also said he has no problem with Gajanan Kirtikar contesting from the Northwest Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

Taking a dig at the two leaders, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said the two leaders have exposed each other and also their "gaddari".

He asserted that Amol Kirtikar will be fielded from the Northwest seat by Shiv Sena (UBT) and expressed confidence of his victory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)