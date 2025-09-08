Jaipur Restaurant Staff, Customers Hit Each Other During Fight Over Booking

Ugly scenes were displayed at a restaurant in Jaipur when its staff and a group of customers, including two women, engaged in a fight over a seat reservation. The incident occurred on Sunday at the Padao restaurant located on the Nahargarh Hills.

A video of the incident went viral, in which the two parties can be seen slapping and punching each other. The nearly 45-second clip showed at least 15 people - including two couples - engaged in a brawl. Two women were also seen hitting the restaurant staff and shouting, trying to stop them from hitting their partners. The restaurant staff, in return, assaulted them.

According to officials, the incident took place around 8 pm when two couples had gone to the restaurant for dinner. Their argument with the hotel staff began over a seat that they had reserved. This soon turned into a violent fight.

The two women told the police that the restaurant staff had harassed them.

The restaurant is owned by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC).

Both the hotel staff and the customers have filed a case against each other at the Brahmapuri police station.