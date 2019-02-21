6-Year-Old Boy Trapped In 200-Feet Borewell, Rescued In Maharashtra

The boy was stuck at a depth of 10 feet in the borewell at a village in Maharashtra

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 21, 2019 09:48 IST
Rescuers bring out the boy from a borewell at a village in Pune district, Maharashtra


New Delhi: 

A six-year-old boy who was trapped in a 200-feet-deep borewell at a village in Maharashtra was rescued this morning after a 16-hour operation, news agency ANI reported.

The boy was stuck at a depth of 10 feet in the borewell. The police and a team of the National Disaster Response Force worked through the night to reach the boy and bring him out.

In photos of the rescue taken by eyewitnesses, an NDRF official in bright orange jumpsuit is seen holding the crying boy, visibly shaken, as he is taken out of a crater that the rescuers had dug where the borewell was.

Officials said doctors will check the boy's health.

