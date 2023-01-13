6 Judicial Officers, 3 Advocates Elevated As Rajasthan High Court Judges

Rajasthan High Court had 24 vacancies as on January 2.

Amid a standoff between the government and the Supreme Court Collegium over appointments to the higher judiciary, six judicial officers and three advocates were on Friday made judges of Rajasthan High Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the fresh appointments.

The following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Judges and Additional Judges of Rajasthan High Court and Bombay High Court.

Advocates Ganesh Ram Magna, Anil Kumar Upman and Nupur Bhati and judicial officers Rajendra Prakash Soni, Ashok Kumar Jain, Yogendra Kumar Purohit, Bhuwan Goyal, Praveer Bhatnagar and Ashutosh Kumar were appointed as judges.

Sources aware of the procedure to appoint Supreme Court and high court judges said while the recommendation to appoint Ganesh Ram Magna was at least four years old, the other names were recommended by the collegium in the recent past.

According to the Law Ministry website, Rajasthan High Court had 24 vacancies as on January 2. The vacancy situation will improve once the newly appointed judges take oath in the coming days.

The Law Ministry on Friday also notified giving a fresh one-year term to Bombay High Court additional judge Abhay Ahuja with effect from March 4. His term as additional judge ends on March 3.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a two-year period before being elevated as permanent judges.