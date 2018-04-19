Six Farmers Try To Commit "Suicide" In Maharashtra's Parbhani The farmers allegedly wanted to press certain demands they had submitted earlier. All six were out of danger, said a senior police official.

Police said the farmers allegedly tried to drink a poisonous substance. (File photo) Mumbai: As Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on a visit to Parbhani today, six farmers allegedly tried to commit suicide at a government office in the district this morning, police said. They allegedly wanted to press certain demands they had submitted earlier. All six were out of danger, said a senior police official.



The farmers, who are from Manoli village, allegedly tried to drink a poisonous substance from the bottles they had brought with them at Manvat Tehsildar's office around 10.45 am, said a police official.



However, police personnel at the office acted quickly and snatched the bottles away, he said.



The farmers had submitted an application to the Tehsildar (local revenue official) on April 10, demanding clean drinking water supply to the village and enquiry into alleged irregularities in the gram panchayat's affairs and also into the work of check-dam construction in the area.



All six were taken to a nearby hospital at Manvat and later to the government hospital at Parbhani, the official said, adding all of them were out of danger.



"The farmers tried to consume poison but were stopped by the police before they could drink it," said Dilip Zalke, Superintendent of Police, Parbhani.



The chief minister was on an official visit to Parbhani district today.





