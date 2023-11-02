Six Advocates, Seven Judicial Officers Appointed As High Court Judges

Seven judges have been appointed to the Madhya Pradesh High Court (Representational)

Six advocates and seven judicial officers were on Thursday appointed as judges in four high courts, days after a Supreme Court bench said delays in appointments discourage lawyers from moving to the Bench.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took to X to announce the fresh appointments.

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint following as High Court Judges / Additional Judges.

While seven judges have been appointed to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, three were appointed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Similarly, two were appointed to the Patna High Court while one was elevated to the Gauhati High Court.

Last month, 11 judicial officers and six advocates were appointed as judges in eight high courts, including Delhi.

On October 20, a top court bench had told the Centre that its tendency to "pick and choose" was creating a lot of problems.

The top court said in the appointment process, when the government appoints somebody and doesn't appoint others, the "very premise of seniority gets disturbed".

"This pick and choose creates a lot of problems," observed Justice S K Kaul, who is also a member of the top court collegium.

