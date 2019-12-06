Sitting Allahabad High Court Judge SN Shukla Raided By CBI In Corruption Case

The CBI registered a FIR in the corruption case against Justice SN Shukla this Wednesday,

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a corruption case against Allahabad High Court judge Justice S N Shukla for allegedly favouring a medical college and carried out searches at his Lucknow residence, officials said on Friday.

Along with Justice Shukla, the agency has named IM Quddusi, a retired judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, Bhagwan Prasad Yadav and Palash Yadav of the Prasad Education Trust, the trust and two individuals Bhavna Pandey and Sudhir Giri in the case, they said.

"...it is revealed that Justice Shri Narayan Shukla...abused his official position and entered into criminal conspiracy...and obtained illegal gratification in order to obtain pecuniary advantage for BP Yadav and Palash Yadav of Prasad Education trust...," CBI has alleged in the FIR.

The CBI has alleged that Justice Shukla received kickbacks from B P Yadav, chairman of Prasad Education Trust which runs a medical college in Lucknow through Justice (Retd) Quddusi for a favourable order in a case in 2017.

As part of the investigation, searches were carried out at seven locations in Lucknow, Meerut and Delhi and the agency has found incriminating materials including proof of investments and financial transactions, they said.

The case was triggered by a preliminary inquiry registered by the agency on September 8, 2017 based on source-based information about the alleged misconduct of Justice Shukla, they said.

The CBI registered a new FIR against Justice Shukla this Wednesday after getting a clearance from former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in July this year.

The agency had informed the former Chief Justice about the preliminary inquiry against the judge and others which was registered on the advice of his predecessor Chief Justice Dipak Misra when the case regarding the alleged misconduct by the judge was brought to his knowledge.

Then CJI Dipak Mishra had also asked the Government to initiate impeachment proceedings against Justice SN Shukla but the government is yet to act on it.

An official of the Supreme Court had said this is for the first time that permission was granted to register case against a sitting high court judge.

The clearance for FIR against Justice Shukla came months after the top court took away judicial work from him.

Justice Shukla joined Allahabad High Court on October 5, 2005 and is scheduled to retire on July 17, 2020, according to the High Court website.

(With inputs from PTI)