Sitaram Yechury's 'Fun And Frolic In Corbett' Barb After PM's TV Show

In an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he appeared on Discovery Channel's Man vs Wild, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury today said the "fun and frolic" in Jim Corbett National Park will not solve the economic problems faced by the country.

The episode, telecast on Monday night, was shot in the national park.

"The fun and frolic in Corbett will not provide the solution to this grave economic crisis, created by the government since 2014. We have not heard any coherent plan from the govt except same rabid, divisive spiel meant to cause social disharmony," Mr Yechury tweeted.

"This is no longer some anecdotal evidence. Hard data every single day is driving home the gravity of the economic crisis which engulfs all sectors. The writing is on the wall and those responsible for managing the economy are missing or distracting from the real issue," he further wrote.

