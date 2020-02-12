Three-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed By Neighbour In UP's Sitapur: Police

A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. (Representational)

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday evening.

The girl went missing from her house and later her body, kept in a sack, was recovered by the family members from the house of the accused, who is a neighbour, police said.

Police official MP Singh Chauhan said the body of the three-year-old girl was found from house of the accused, who has been identified as Raju.

The family has registered a case and the accused has been arrested, the police said.