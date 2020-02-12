Three-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed By Neighbour In UP's Sitapur: Police

The girl went missing from her house and later her body, kept in a sack, was recovered by the family members from the house of the accused, who is a neighbour, police said.

Three-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed By Neighbour In UP's Sitapur: Police

A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. (Representational)

Sitapur:

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday evening.

The girl went missing from her house and later her body, kept in a sack, was recovered by the family members from the house of the accused, who is a neighbour, police said.

Police official MP Singh Chauhan said the body of the three-year-old girl was found from house of the accused, who has been identified as Raju.

The family has registered a case and the accused has been arrested, the police said.

Comments
SitapurUttar PradeshRape

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Delhi Election 2020: Follow NDTV for election results and live analysis

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News