'Sir, What's Happening?': Shotgun's New Jabs, And Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

BJP parliamentarian Shatrughan Sinha's latest darts on social media at Prime Minister Narendra Modi came with Ganesh Chaturthi greetings -- and another broadside.

The outspoken actor-politician, a BJP MP from Bihar, also referred to "this particular matter which is all over", amid a massive controversy and sparring over fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya and his claim that he met with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before his escape to the UK.

All along, the tweets are addressed to "sir" and "sirji".

Sir, what's happening? I don't want to fish in troubled waters...but whether it is the skyrocketing petrol prices or the high rupee-dollar rate or the Rafale deal...none of these we are being able to resolve... This has led to mass disappointment & anguish. People only want.. - Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 14, 2018

...results & not a 'tu-tu..main- main' blame game.

And to make things worse, the present situation hovering over our heads is like adding neem to an already bitter karela.

People feel like Dhritrashtra of Mahabharat and are asking only one question..'Yeh sab kya ho raha hai', - Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 14, 2018

(Sirji) ??...Suppressing of this particular matter which is all over, difficult to believe that it's without your blessings, consent & confirmation.

Why are we endorsing the fact that people have been claiming since a while now... - Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 14, 2018

...that our people & you Sir too, have control over most of the media? Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Jai Hind! - Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 14, 2018

Shatrughan Sinha's attacks on the BJP leadership have stopped surprising anyone. The 72-year-old, popularly known as "shotgun", has been baiting his party bosses regularly on wide-ranging subjects but unlike another BJP rebel Yashwant Sinha, has stopped short of quitting the party.

Last week, Shatrughan Sinha, along with Yashwant Sinha, shared the stage with Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Delhi, setting off speculation that the two could be AAP's candidates in the 2019 general election.