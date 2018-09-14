"Sir, What's Happening?": Shotgun's New Jabs, And Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

BJP parliamentarian Shatrughan Sinha has asked a few questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

All India | | Updated: September 14, 2018 10:52 IST
New Delhi: 

BJP parliamentarian Shatrughan Sinha's latest darts on social media at Prime Minister Narendra Modi came with Ganesh Chaturthi greetings -- and another broadside.

The outspoken actor-politician, a BJP MP from Bihar, also referred to "this particular matter which is all over", amid a massive controversy and sparring over fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya and his claim that he met with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before his escape to the UK.

All along, the tweets are addressed to "sir" and "sirji".

 

 

 

Shatrughan Sinha's attacks on the BJP leadership have stopped surprising anyone. The 72-year-old, popularly known as "shotgun", has been baiting his party bosses regularly on wide-ranging subjects but unlike another BJP rebel Yashwant Sinha, has stopped short of quitting the party.

Last week, Shatrughan Sinha, along with Yashwant Sinha, shared the stage with Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Delhi, setting off speculation that the two could be AAP's candidates in the 2019 general election.

