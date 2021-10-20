'Conspiracy': Punjab Deputy Chief Minister On Killing At Farmers' Protest

Three Nihangs have been detained by Haryana Police in the incident (File)

Alleging that a "deep-rooted conspiracy" to defame the farmers' protest is behind the Singhu border killing, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the state government would reach the bottom of the case to identify the "conspirators".

"There appeared to be a deep-rooted conspiracy to defame the farmers' stir. The government will reach to the bottom of the case and identify and expose as who were the conspirators behind the incident," Mr Randhawa said in the statement issued by this office on Tuesday.

"Lakhbir Singh, the Dalit victim belonged to village Cheema Kalan and was very poor. We need to find out as who lured him to Singhu border and who paid for his travel as he could not even afford his meals," the Deputy Chief Minister observed while adding that he had instructed the local administration to find out under what circumstances he was taken away from his home in Cheema Kalan village to Singhu border.

"The Punjab government will do everything to reach to the root of the conspiracy and expose and punish the culprits," he added.

Earlier on Friday, a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The dead person, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.

Three Nihangs have been detained by Haryana Police on Saturday in connection with the Singhu Border incident where a mutilated body was found hanging at the site of farmers' protest.

The first accused has been identified by the police as Sarvajeet Singh who was earlier detained from Kundli in Sonipat on Friday evening.

The second accused in the Singhu Border incident was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday outside a Gurudwara in Rakh Devidass Pura, Amarkot village, Punjab.

The accused has been identified as Narayan Singh.