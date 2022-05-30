Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot 30 Times, Then Killers Did A Check: Sources

Six suspects have been detained. Bullets found at the spot of the killing at Punjab's Mansa district indicate an AN 94 Russian assault rifle was used in the attack. The police have also found a pistol.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post last evening.

CCTV footage that emerged on social media showed two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's SUV moments before he was shot dead in Mansa. The video has not been verified by the state police.

The Punjab Police suspect gang rivalry behind Sidhu Moose Wala's killing.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the main suspect in the singer's murder. Lawrence Bishnoi is a former student leader of Punjab University.

Goldy Brar, or Satinder Singh, is involved in multiple criminal cases. A court in Faridpur had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Goldy Brar in connection with the killing of a Congress worker, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, had contested the Punjab election as a Congress candidate from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Vijay Singla was sacked last week by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.

On Sunday, Moose Wala left his house around 4:30 pm with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbour Gurwinder Singh. Moose Wala was driving the Mahindra Thar SUV, according to the police.

When the SUV reached the village Jawaharke, a car that had followed them and two more ahead of them blocked their way. There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moose Wala. Sidhu Moose Wala, originally Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, died on the spot at Jawaharke village.