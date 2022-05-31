Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Cremated, Thousands Pay Last Respects: 10 Points

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated at his native village Jawaharke amid heavy security development. Thousands from far-flung places had gathered to pay their last respect to the popular singer.

Earlier today, his family took his body home from the Mansa Civil Hospital, where a team of five doctors conducted his post-mortem examination. Sources say, according to the post-mortem investigation, over two dozen bullets were pumped into the singer.

Moose Wala, who contested this year's Punjab state polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead on Sunday evening, a day after his security was pruned by the state government.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the state government, seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was reduced or withdrawn and the reason for the decision. The singer was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

The downsizing of the security cover has now sparked a huge political controversy, with Opposition parties accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of endangering VIPs'.

Facing massive flak, the Punjab Chief Minister has announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing of Moose Wala

The Delhi Police has begun questioning jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder, is a close aide of Bishnoi.

A key suspect, who is reportedly a member of the Bishnoi gang, was yesterday detained from Uttarakhand's Dehradun in a joint operation by the state police and their Punjab counterparts. Five other people were also detained along with the main suspect. All of them are being interrogated by the Punjab police.

Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra has said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry. The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the singer's killing.