After Punjab Singers Murder, Security Of Gangster Raised In Delhi Jail

Security for jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, leader of a criminal gang which claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been raised in Delhi's Tihar prison, sources said. He had yesterday gone to court in a bid to stop the Punjab Police from taking him with them as he fears he would be killed in an "encounter". Surveillance has also been increased inside the prison on a day when thousands gathered for the last rites of the singer at his native village in Punjab today.

Bishnoi has been serving time in Delhi's Tihar Jail in an organised crime case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, or MCOCA, which has very tough conditions for granting bail.