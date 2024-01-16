Singer KS Chithra Faces Backlash For Social Media Post On Ayodhya Event

Many felt that KS Chithra took political sides by delivering such a message.

National award-winning singer K S Chithra has come under social media attack for her recent video message urging people to chant Lord Ram hymns during the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

In a brief video circulated on social media platforms in the last two days, the singer asked everyone to chant the 'Sri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama' mantra at 12.20 pm, when the consecration ceremony is held.

She also asked people to light five-wick lamps in their houses in the evening on the same day to mark the occasion.

The 60-year-old singer concluded her message by reciting the Sanskrit hymn "Loka Samasta Sukhino Bhavantu," wishing that the Almighty's blessings may be showered on everyone.

However, the video message from the singer didn't go down well with a section of netizens who vehemently criticised her for the action.

Many felt that she took political sides by delivering such a message.

There were also many social media users who extended support to the singer, saying that she has every right and a freedom to express her opinion.

Singer G Venugopal, who strongly supported Chithra in the row, said the online remarks insulted and hurt her, which was disheartening.

In a Facebook post, he requested the critics to forgive Chithra if they have any difference of opinion with her statements.

The cyber attack against Chithra comes soon after actor Shobhana had been intensely criticised by a section of people for participating in women empowerment programme organised by the BJP in Thrissur recently where she shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Popularly known as the 'Vanambadi' (nightingale) of Kerala, Chithra has sung thousands of songs in many languages and won multiple national and state awards.