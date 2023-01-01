'Silence For How Long?': Woman Who Alleged Sex Harassment By Minister

The coach said that the Sports Minister had harassed her repeatedly since February.

The junior athletics coach who accused Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of molestation and official mental harassment today met the state's Home Minister Anil Vij, and said that more such women who have been harassed will come forward if the Sports Minister is arrested.

"After all, how long will a person remain silent?" the coach exclaimed, alleging that she has dissuaded Sandeep Singh several times, but his antics continued.

"A time comes when you have to raise your voice. The Sports Minister has officially, mentally harassed me," she said, adding that a case was registered against the Sports Minister after her complaint, and she is confident that she will get justice.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, after meeting the complainant, said that he will also talk to the Sports Minister and the Chief Minister, and investigate this matter with complete impartiality.

She had earlier said the minister harassed her from February to November last year, by repeated messages on social media. He touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages, she alleged, adding that she had to quit social media due to the constant harassment.

The minister has resigned from his post, and dismissed the allegations as an attempt to 'spoil his image'.

"There is an attempt to spoil my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the Chief Minister until the report of the investigation comes out," he said.

The complainant said Mr Singh, who is a former captain of the national hockey team, had first seen her at a gym and then contacted her on Instagram.

The minister later kept insisting that they meet up, she said. "He messaged me on Instagram and said my national games certificate is pending and wanted to meet in this regard," she added.

"Unfortunately, my certificate has been misplaced by my federation and I have been taking it up with the authorities concerned."

The woman said she finally agreed to meet him at his residence-cum-camp office here with some other documents she had, and alleged that when she went there, the minister indulged in sexual misconduct.