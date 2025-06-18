Sikkim's Unique Time Capsule 2025 To Leave A Message For Future Generation

The Himalayan state of Sikkim has launched a unique initiative in the form of a Time Capsule 2025 to mark five decades of statehood.

The initiative is a landmark project of the Information & Public Relations Department of the Government of Sikkim which aims to preserve Sikkim's current essence- cultural, social, and developmental- for posterity. The time capsule is scheduled to be opened on May 16, 2075, while celebrating a century of statehood.

The Sikkim Government says this initiative transcends a mere time capsule and it embodies Sikkim's journey and legacy for future generations adding that it's a testament of the state's pride, leaving an enduring legacy for future leaders, communities, and children to cherish and draw inspiration from.

The Time Capsule 2025 will contain a diverse collection of artefacts, including, messages and letters from leaders and citizens, including handwritten notes from the Chief Minister, Governor, and school children, envisioning Sikkim's future.

On the momentous occasion of the 50th State Day of Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Governor Om Prakash Mathur initiated the process of adding to the Time Capsule 2025, at Paljor Stadium on May 16, 2025.

The time capsule will contain a photographic archive of Sikkimese citizens in traditional attire to preserve their cultural identity. It will also include developmental documentation highlighting milestones in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and governance. Apart from this seeds for the future, including rare and endangered plant species, as part of the "Mero Rukh, Mero Santati" initiative along with rare cultural artefacts showcasing traditional knowledge, art, and practices of Sikkim's communities will also be included in the time capsule.

The original time capsule burial site will be at Tashiling, Secretariat, Gangtok which remains a powerful symbol of Sikkim's governance and progress through the ages. A public display will be stationed at MG Marg showcasing a replica time capsule encased in transparent glass, allowing visitors to glimpse at its contents and understand the symbolism between the past and future.

The Time Capsule 2025 has been curated by a multidisciplinary committee comprising government officials, historians, and community leaders.

To encourage public participation, efforts will be made through school and community outreach programs. The time capsule is designed with climate resistance and airtight storage to ensure long-term preservation. It is crafted from 316L surgical-grade stainless steel, weighs 32 kg, and is engineered to preserve contents for over 50 years without degradation.

The materials used for the preservation of artefacts include acid-free Paper (100 pcs) which prevents ink degradation and paper decay. The archival pen & ink stamp pad- is a fade-resistant writing tool with 50+ years of life. The archival CD/DVD- will have a 100-year lifespan and will be resistant to humidity & temperature.

2000cc oxygen absorbers (2000 cc) will remove oxygen to prevent decay along with silica gel (Industrial Grade) for moisture control and mylar bags will shield the documents from light and air. The Archival Envelopes are pH-stable storage for documents and glass seed vials will ensure airtight storage of seeds. Calcium Carbonate will be used to neutralise acidic buildup over time and the Archival Glue (pH-neutral) will ensure acid-free adhesive for document integrity.