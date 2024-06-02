Sikkim's Ruling SKM Crosses Halfway Mark, Now Ahead In 27 Of 32 Seats

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) seems headed to a second term in the state, according to early trends of the assembly election results. SKM is currently leading on 27 of the 32 seats, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is ahead on one. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had contested the 2019 elections in an alliance with SKM, are yet to open their account in the state.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his wife Krishna Kumari Rai, former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, and former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia are the prominent candidates among the 146 contestants.

Chief Minister and SKM candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by 1,423 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency.

State minister and SKM nominee Sonam Lama established an initial lead by 98 votes over his nearest BJP rival Tseten Tashi Bhutia in Sangha.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Puran Kumar Gurung was ahead by 667 votes over Mani Kumar Gurung of SDF in the Chujachen assembly constituency.