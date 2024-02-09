Sikkim Restores Old Pension Scheme, Regularises Temporary Employees

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the restoration of the Old Pension System (File)

Sikkim has regularised temporary employees who have completed four years of service with the state government and those working under different government projects.

On Friday, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the restoration of the Old Pension System for state government employees appointed on or after April 1, 2006.

The state has decided to restore the old pension system to bring government employees appointed on or after April 1, 2006, under the provision of Sikkim services (pension) rules 1990, as applicable to the employees appointed on or before 31.03.2006.

The government amended its previous notification for eight years of service before regularising temporary employees.

As per the revised clause, services of temporary employees serving continuously for four years or more in various capacities, including work-charged, muster roll, ad hoc, and consolidated pay, may now be considered for regularisation.