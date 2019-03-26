Sikkim Chief Minister Files Nomination Papers From 2 Assembly Seats

Pawan Chamling is seeking re-election from Namchi-Singithang and Poklok-Kamrang seats.

Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling, the longest serving chief minister of the country, on Monday filed his nomination papers from two assembly constituencies.

Mr Chamling, who has been in power since December 12, 1994 will fight to retain office for the eighth successive term.

The 68-year-old chief minister is seeking re-election to the state legislative assembly from Namchi-Singithang and Poklok-Kamrang seats in his native south Sikkim.

Assembly election in 32-member Sikkim house will be held simultaneously with the lone Lok Sabha seat on April 11.

Mr Chamling submitted his nomination papers to south Sikkim district magistrate Raghul C at his Namchi office.

The SDF president was accompanied by a large number of supporters and party leaders when he filed his nomination papers.

